Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $8.17 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 56.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 87.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $206,000.
NYSE RACE opened at $359.37 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $359.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
