Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $7.43 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average of $233.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

