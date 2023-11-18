Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 103,195 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,195 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Bank OZK Trading Up 2.4 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

