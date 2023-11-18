Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $144.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

