Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $7.73 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 310,583 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $833,384.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $833,384.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $6,384,347. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $288.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

