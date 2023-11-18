Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $258.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $266.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.93.

Kadant (NYSE:KAIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

