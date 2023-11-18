Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $258.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $266.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.93.

Insider Activity at Kadant

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kadant

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.