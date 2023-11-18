Karen Penrose Purchases 665 Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Stock

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose bought 665 shares of Ramsay Health Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$52.59 ($33.50) per share, with a total value of A$34,971.69 ($22,274.96).

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.44.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ramsay Health Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

