Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Paul André Huet Sells 23,944 Shares of Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Free Report) Director Paul André Huet sold 23,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$99,367.60.

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Stock Performance

Karora Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

