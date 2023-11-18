Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Paul André Huet Sells 23,944 Shares of Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Free Report) Director Paul André Huet sold 23,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$99,367.60.
Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Stock Performance
Karora Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.
Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Company Profile
