KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $15.86

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $15.28. KE shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1,071,378 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Get KE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEKE

KE Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KE by 56.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.