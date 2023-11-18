Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$13.70 on Friday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$16.70. The firm has a market cap of C$155.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.72.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keg Royalties Income Fund
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.