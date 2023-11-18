Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$13.70 on Friday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$16.70. The firm has a market cap of C$155.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.72.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

