KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Down 5.8% in October

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 51,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $274,773,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

