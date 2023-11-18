Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KZR. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

