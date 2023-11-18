Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,988 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

