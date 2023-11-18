Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 66.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

