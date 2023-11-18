Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.93.

KMB opened at $121.20 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

