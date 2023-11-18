KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KNOP opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $14.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

