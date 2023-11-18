Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Given New GBX 1.85 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kodal Minerals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KOD opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Kodal Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

