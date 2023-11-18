Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Up 3.8%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €11.34 ($12.19) and last traded at €11.34 ($12.19). Approximately 16,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.92 ($11.74).

Koenig & Bauer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $186.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.74.

About Koenig & Bauer

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.