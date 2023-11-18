Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 22.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.
Read Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kura Sushi USA Price Performance
NASDAQ KRUS traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $64.45. 229,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,559. The company has a market capitalization of $716.04 million, a PE ratio of 644.50 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $110.00.
About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.