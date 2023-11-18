Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Up 3.5%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $60.89. 78,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 149,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.04 million, a PE ratio of 644.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

