Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $261.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $259.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.67.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $211.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.