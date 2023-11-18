Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $21,677.37 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $21,677.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 456.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.