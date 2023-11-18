Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $80.28. 6,080,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

