Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jabil by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,791,000 after buying an additional 267,049 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5 %

Jabil stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

