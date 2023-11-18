Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after buying an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,973. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.