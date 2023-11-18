Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,556 shares of company stock worth $13,413,385 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

