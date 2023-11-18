Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Trading Up 1.4 %

Westlake Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.99. The company had a trading volume of 382,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $98.05 and a one year high of $138.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

