Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 758 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,552 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 123,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

