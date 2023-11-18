Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has $120.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leidos from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Leidos Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.26 on Friday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,042,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 320.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 36.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

