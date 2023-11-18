Lenovo Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1851 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Lenovo Group stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

