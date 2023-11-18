Leonardo Basola Buys 5,000 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CFO Leonardo Basola bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $24,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 98,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Spire Global Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Spire Global by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 145,849 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
