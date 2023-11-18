Leonardo Basola Buys 5,000 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CFO Leonardo Basola bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $24,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 98,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spire Global Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Spire Global by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 145,849 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spire Global

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.