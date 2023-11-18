Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CEO Lonnel Coats Acquires 90,000 Shares

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Lonnel Coats bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,076.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lonnel Coats also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Lonnel Coats bought 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $274.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,728.25% and a negative return on equity of 118.90%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 117,553,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775,050 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 19,995,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 722,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 1,334,318 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.