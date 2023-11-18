Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
About Life Healthcare Group
