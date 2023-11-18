Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lifezone Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LZM

Lifezone Metals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifezone Metals stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Lifezone Metals has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,021,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,263,000.

About Lifezone Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.