Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

LNW has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

