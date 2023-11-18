Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAC. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a speculative buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.61.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Up 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Shares of LAC opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.