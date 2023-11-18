Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 7%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.49. 2,271,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,301,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Livent Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Livent by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

