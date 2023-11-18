Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.446 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

TSE L opened at C$121.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$117.76. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.00 and a 12-month high of C$129.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.93.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

