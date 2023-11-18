Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $484.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $444.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

