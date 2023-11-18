L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L’Oréal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

L’Oréal Stock Up 0.6 %

About L’Oréal

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

