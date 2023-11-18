LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 919,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 538,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $224.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $257.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

