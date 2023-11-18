LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43), reports. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

LQR House Trading Down 10.4 %

LQR stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29. LQR House has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Insider Transactions at LQR House

In other news, CEO Sean Dollinger acquired 86,400 shares of LQR House stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,028,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,557.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

