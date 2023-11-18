Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 54,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Lyft Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $486,348. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.