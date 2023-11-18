LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

