Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 250000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Mammoth Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$673,300.00, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.74.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
Featured Articles
