Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.78

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.3382 dividend. This is a positive change from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

