Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.