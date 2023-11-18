Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $4.55 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

