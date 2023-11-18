MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 25,347 Shares

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $69,197.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,862.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarketWise alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,192.81.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,663 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $16,932.37.

On Friday, November 10th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,600 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $3,936.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,553 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $3,882.50.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of MKTW opened at $3.01 on Friday. MarketWise, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on MarketWise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.