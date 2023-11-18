MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading 3.2% Higher

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.88. 23,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 121,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,227,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,192.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,963,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,227,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,003.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $55,578 and have sold 231,691 shares valued at $408,236. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

